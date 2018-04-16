Opus Outdoor Painting Challenge returns May 6

Prizes awarded to participants who display work in exhibition

By Melody Ahmed

Opus Art Supplies invites artists of all ages and experience to join in on their 7th annual Outdoor Painting Challenge (OPC).

The challenge will take place on Sunday, May 6.

The OPC is a great opportunity to connect with the community and share creative ideas.

Registration for OPC is free and can be accessed online, in-store or by phone. Registration for the Langley challenge takes place at Douglas Park Spirit Square, 20550 Douglas Cres. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants can use canvases provided by Opus, or bring their own along with the tools they will need for their art piece.

Draw prizes to win thousands of dollars in art supplies will be available for those who display their artwork in the exhibition and are present during the event.

Last year this challenge was taken up by over 1,300 artists throughout British Columbia (Downtown Vancouver, Granville Island, North Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Langley and Coquitlam).

More information can be found at http://opusartsupplies.com/opc.

