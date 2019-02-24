Open mic for children event goes March 1 in Errington

All acts welcome to the event produced by kids for kids

A young girl shows off her dancing skills at a past Juice House kid’s open-mic night at the Errington Community Hall. The next kid’s open-mic is happening on March 1. - Submitted photo

Children aged five to 15 have the opportunity to showcase their talent during the Juice House open-mic night at the Errington Hall on March 1.

Performers of all levels and abilities are invited to come and show off their skills, with all acts welcome.

“We have comedians, there’s an improv group, a lot of kids like to showcase if they’ve been taking piano lessons or singing lessons, it’s anything and it’s super fun,” said Heidi Storey, a member of the Heartwood Home Learner’s Co-operative. “I think our youngest performer to date was two or three. We also have one little guy who’s a regular he’s four, he plays guitar and he’s the greatest rock and roll star ever.”

What’s unique about the kid’s open-mic, Storey said, is it’s fully self-regulated and produced by kids for kids.

“They do everything,” Storey said. “Run the kitchen, MC, organize all the acts and they run the door. It’s very rare that an adult has to step in, the kids kind of remind each other and they’re so supportive of each other.”

Storey said about three or four kid’s open-mic nights are put on each year and that they’re entertaining for both kids and adults.

“I kind of equate it to when we were all kids and we would make all the parents sit in the front room and the kids would make up all these acts and make you watch them, it’s the same thing except we have a really good sound guy who makes them all feel very professional and we have a really big stage,” Storey said.

Storey said the event is a great opportunity for kids and she hopes more youth in the community will come out to watch the performers or get on stage themselves.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for kids and free for anyone under 12 years old. A concession is available by donation. The next Juice House open mic will take place on Friday, June 7.