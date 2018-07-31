Ontario singer-songwriter set to perform at Cornerstone

When listening to the hauntingly beautiful melodies on Wherever I Go, the debut full-length album by Rose-Erin Stokes, one can be transfixed by every lilting note, every phrase and every plucked string.

There is a quiet stillness to some songs, and within others, one can sense an emotional tumult just rippling under the service.

What is undeniable is the deeply honest approach to her musical storytelling, a wide-open emotional tableau that is representative of the silence of the vast forests, and big open skies of the northern Ontario city of North Bay where Stokes was born and raised.

Stokes will be taking the stage at Cornerstone in Courtenay on Friday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge.