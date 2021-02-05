Online exhibit showcases work of Abbotsford Photo Arts Club

The Abbotsford Arts Council and the Kariton Art Gallery are presenting an online photography exhibit from Feb. 6 to 27.

Impressions Through the Lens features the work of the Abbotsford Photo Arts Club (APAC) and is hosted online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com.

Showcasing the talents of local photographers, the exhibit offers a fresh visual experience of local scenes, creative compositions, and unexpected views.

From architecture to abstracts, from wildlife to wildly imaginative perspectives, this collection encompasses the works of many passionate photographers.

Formed in 1975, APAC grew from the desire of a handful of people to continue to share their experiences and improve their photography.

Besides fulfilling a social function, the club’s main objective has always been to help amateur photographers develop and improve their proficiency.

APAC offers opportunities for its members to improve their photography through photo walks, exhibition nights, guest speakers, seminars, and mentoring.

The club engages with the community by exhibiting its members’ work at community events and in local galleries. Visit apacbc.photopursuits.com for more information.

Abbotsford News