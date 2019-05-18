One-woman-band performing in Revelstoke with high school band

Cat Jahnke will be in Revelstoke June 1

Singer-songwriter Cat Jahnke will be performing with the RSS choir in June.

Since 2005, Saskatchewan-born Cat Jahnke has built a loyal fan base across Canada, touring regularly and releasing four albums.

A musical chameleon, the award-winning artist is constantly reinventing herself: as a folk musician, a music composer for film, television and video games, and even as a reality show contestant on CBC’s Canada’s Smartest Person.

With her upcoming album, The Boy, The Girl, The Wolf, set for release in the fall of 2019, Cat will prove yet again that she is capable of upending expectations and delighting fans, both old and new, with her music.

Jahnke will be performing a preview from her new album on Saturday, June 1 at the Revelstoke United Church.

This is no ‘girl with a guitar’ show.

Jahnke’s show is an organic musical art piece. She performs using piano, synth, guitar, drums and vocals which are all integrated using advanced looping technology that allows her to recreate the songs from her album in real-time, seamlessly.

A true high-tech “one woman band” that will leave you breathless.

The RSS Choir will open the show and will also be joining Jahnke on stage for the show’s finale.

Doors are at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

