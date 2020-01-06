One of Canada’s premier folk raconteurs coming to Merville and Quadra Island

Known as 'one of Canada's most revered folk poets and singers'

Fans of folk singer David Francey have two opportunities to catch the Scottish-born Canadian carpenter-turned-songwriter in the area this month.

Known as “one of Canada’s most revered folk poets and singers,” Francey will be performing at the By Yellow Merville Hall on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and at the Quadra Community Centre on Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Born in Ayrshire, Scotland to parents who were factory workers, he moved to Canada when he was 12. For decades, he worked across Canada in rail yards, construction sites, and in the Yukon bush, all the while writing poetry, setting it to melodies in his head and singing it to himself as he worked.

A truly authentic folk singer, Francey is a documentarian of the working person who never imagined earning a living from his music. When he was in his 40s, his wife, artist Beth Girdler, encouraged him to share his songs and sing in public. The reaction was instant. His first album Torn Screen Door came out in 1999 and was a hit in Canada. Since then, he has released 11 albums and won three Juno Awards.

Francey also had the honour of receiving the prestigious SOCAN Folk Music Award as well as taking home the Grand Prize in both the International Acoustic Music Award and in the Folk category for the John Lennon Songwriting Award. In concert Francey is a singer and a storyteller. His wry humour and astute observations combined with his openhearted singing style have earned him a loyal following.

Francey will be accompanied by Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres, who are award winners in their own right. This Canadian duo is a tour de force of versatility, fine musicianship and technical dexterity. Together they represent two diverse and successful music careers laden with awards and nominations including JUNO Awards, Canadian Folk Music Awards, Western Canadian Music Awards and Grammy Awards.

Tickets to the Friday, Jan. 17 David Francey concert at the Big Yellow Merville hall are $20/$10 (youth) at Long & McQuade, Courtenay; Blue Heron, Comox; the Music Plant, Campbell River and at the door.

Advance tickets for the Quadra Community Centre concert are available for $17 at Inspirations in Quathiaski Cove, Works of H’Art in Heriot Bay, The Music Plant in Campbell River and online at Tidemark Theatre. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter </p