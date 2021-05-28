One dozen artists to showcase variety of work along the Nanaimo River

Art works by Lynda Morrison, Brenda Kelly, Frank Kobe, Etsuko Kaji-Holley, Dennis McMahon and Bonnie Stebbings (cropped, clockwise from top-left) are among those on display in the upcoming 12 Artists by the River exhibition. (Photos courtesy the artists)

A growing collective of artists south of Nanaimo is reconvening for the third year to present an outdoor exhibition.

On June 6, the 12 Artists by the River present their annual show on the Cedar property of one of the artists, Lauren Kent. The first year there were 10 artists and nine participated last year.

“We started small but the area that we have … can accommodate more than 10 artists,” said Barbara Scott, one of the artists in the show. “So we’ve decided to expand a little bit and then there’s more variety, more artists to meet and it makes it a really festive outdoor show.”

This year’s artists are Scott, Kent, Janis Uvanile, Dennis McMahon, Frank Kobe, Lynne Wheatley, Lynda Morrison, Bobbi Jordan, Margaret James, Brenda Kelly, Bonnie Stebbings and Etsuko Kaji-Holley. A variety of art forms and styles will be on display and one of the newcomers, fine art photographer McMahon, is also Scott’s husband.

“We’re really quite excited to be in this together,” she said. “Husband and wife team.”

Each artist will have a tent, and like last year’s show, COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Displays will be spaced out, hand sanitizer will be available, surfaces will covered with easily cleaned plastic sheeting and contact tracing will be performed.

Scott said having the experience of presenting a COVID-19-conscious show in 2020 prepared the artists for this year. She said the public health rules didn’t deter people from coming out.

“Many people said that they were just desperate to get to see some live art because online shows are often the only way for artists to exhibit their work during the COVID pandemic,” Scott said. “But the advantage of a live outdoor show is that you can actually see the art and meet the artist face-to-face. So we feel it’s a really important community event and it cheers everyone up.”

WHAT’S ON … 12 Artists by the River exhibition at 1940 Burchell Rd., Cedar on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date June 13.

