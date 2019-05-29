Once a Tree release new single and anti-bullying video

The new single and video Worth directed and produced by Jayli and Hayden Wolf the duo known as Once a Tree was released on Wednesday.

The new single and video Worth directed and produced by Jayli and Hayden Wolf the duo known as Once a Tree was released on Wednesday.

The video is about inward perception, bullying, peers, and how social media can affect self-image.

In the video, a girl is shown as a blue-faced monster, a visual representation of the internal belief system she has built from exterior judgments. The video follows her as she is bullied at school and on social media before eventually standing up to her bully in defence of another student.

The video was filmed on Lower Kootenay Band Territory in southeastern British Columbia and features First Nation youth from Yaquan Nukiy School.

In an earlier interview with the Creston Valley Advance, Jayli said, “Bullying doesn’t end after high school, you have to be really self-aware to avoid becoming a victim.”

Born and raised in Creston, Jayli and Hayden now reside in Toronto, Ontario and are pursuing their music and acting careers.

Worth is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube and www.onceatreemusic.com.

