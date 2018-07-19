(Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

On the edge of their seats

Shuswap Theatre volunteers install new chairs just in time for Theatre on the Edge

Shuswap Theatre’s Hamilton McClymont and Kim MacMillan unpack the theatre’s newly arrived seats as others, including Blain Janzen of Janzen Seating 2002 Ltd., from whom the seats were purchased, help install them Wednesday, July 18. Though the work was time consuming, there was relief among those doing it that the seats arrived, and will be installed, in time for this weekend’s Theatre on the Edge performances.

Related: Childhood friend fears growing up in Theatre on the Edge offering

Previous story
VIDEO: History of Langley pioneer Philip Jackman comes alive in new biography
Next story
Kelowna’s Taste of Fringe is looking for performers and volunteers

Just Posted

On the edge of their seats

  • 24 hours ago

 

Tilray shares show gains in opening trading

  • 24 hours ago

 

Crime prevention group looking for volunteers

  • 24 hours ago

 

Reptile Guy taking charges seriously, says lawyer

  • 24 hours ago

 

Most Read