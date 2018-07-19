On the edge of their seats

Shuswap Theatre’s Hamilton McClymont and Kim MacMillan unpack the theatre’s newly arrived seats as others, including Blain Janzen of Janzen Seating 2002 Ltd., from whom the seats were purchased, help install them Wednesday, July 18. Though the work was time consuming, there was relief among those doing it that the seats arrived, and will be installed, in time for this weekend’s Theatre on the Edge performances.

Related: Childhood friend fears growing up in Theatre on the Edge offering