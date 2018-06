The exhibit is entitled Time in Frames and takes place at the Mission Arts Council building

Mission Olympic medalist and world champion Brent Hayden is featured in a solo exhibition of his photography entitled Time in Frames at Mission Arts Council building.

Hayden describes his images as “that moment when the crowd is so loud, you can feel the vibration in your feet, the referee blows his whistle and in the following silence all you hear is your own heart beat!”

“This is how I want you to feel when you look at these images.”