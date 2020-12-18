Oliver’s Venables Theatre announces rescheduled performances for new year

A number of the socially-distanced concerts were delayed due to the province's health mandate

Venables Theatre in Oliver has announced new dates for some of their postponed shows.

A number of shows were cancelled following the provincial government introducing stricter COVID-19 restrictions about events and indoor gatherings.

Starting Jan. 23, local duo Aidan & Mandy are currently scheduled to take to the Oliver stage.

On Feb. 5, the trio Dirt Road Opera, formed from members of the Kelowna band Cruzeros, will be performing.

The next day, Feb. 6,, the kids and family musical group Oot n’ Oots are scheduled to perform.

READ MORE: Shows postponed at Venables Theatre following new restrictions

Feb. 26 and 27 is another back-to-back weekend, opening with singer-songwriter Kristi Neumann. Neumann was originally scheduled to perform on Nov. 27.

On Feb. 27, Great White North finishes off the slate of performances, after their original Dec. 5 show was delayed.

People who had tickets for the original show dates will have their tickets rolled over to the new performances.

The shows are limited seating due to the theatre’s COVID-19 safety measures, so there are a limited number of tickets available.

