Oliver Fire Department spreading holiday cheer around community

Saint Nick will be in town every night until Dec. 23

Santa and Oliver firefighters are carolling across town every night until Dec. 23. (Oliver Fire Department)

The Oliver Fire Department isn’t letting COVID-19 keep them, and Santa, from carolling across town.

The department’s nightly carolling parades through the neighbourhoods of Oliver for six nights, from Dec. 18 to Dec. 23.

“I think it’s tremendously appreciated,” said fire chief Bob Graham.

For the last 15 years the fire department has been taking part in this tradition, and they say COVID-19 isn’t going to stop them completely, although it did result in a number of changes.

“Usually we have our 1952 Chevy Fire Engine, and have the firefighters and their families and Santa walk around beside it,” said Graham. “There’s music playing and we’re handing out candy, but we can’t do that this year.”

Instead, Santa, along with a number of the department’s firefighters, are taking the classic firetruck and driving through the town with carols playing over the speakers. There will be no candy or people walking alongside the engine.

Each night’s route is published on the Oliver Fire Department’s Facebook page, with the engine departing at around 6 p.m.

If you do step outside to say hi to Santa, don’t forget to stay socially distanced.

