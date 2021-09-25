Okanagan’s Got Talent finale airs tonight

After COVID-19 stalled the final contest since March 2020, it's time to crown the region's most talented

Two years later, fans will finally learn who’s got talent in the Okanagan.

That’s right. The finale of Okanagan’s Got Talent is set to take place tonight (Sept. 25) after COVID-19 stalled the contest for far too long.

It all began with an artist call in June 2019 that was answered by more than 140 applicants from as far as Nelson.

A weekly showcase was held Sunday nights with around 12 contestants going head to head in front of a real live audience at the Green.

“We saw bands, dancers, comedians, robots, jugglers, contortionists, singers, percussionists, magicians and so much more,” organizer Peter Kaz said.

“It ran for six months through the first round, quarter-finals and semi-finals,” he said. “The finale was supposed to happen on the third week of March 2020 — and we all know what happened then.”

Now, with support from the Lake Country Arts Council, Okanagan’s Got Talent has secured a location to host the finale, finally.

And while COVID-19 will continue to keep the doors closed to the public, the event will be live-streamed at 5 p.m. on the Okanagan’s Got Talent Facebook page for all to enjoy.

“We thank our numerous judges and sponsors for taking this journey with us and a huge acknowledgement to all the artists that participated,” Kaz said.

“This event was extremely exciting and entertaining, all due to the fact that we have a massive amount of spectacular artists in the area!”

You can tune in tonight at 5 p.m. by clicking this link here.

