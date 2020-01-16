Okanagan Symphony brings new life to old rock favourites

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Rosemary Thomson leap into 2020 with a new show that will get pulses pounding and feet tapping.

Orchestral Rock Odyssey is a musical journey through classic rock hits of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, featuring the Gary Cable Project and the Spectrum Singers. Timeless hits from bands including Queen, Supertramp, Moody Blues, Toto and the Beatles will be enriched by orchestral colour, bringing new life to old favourites.

The Gary Cable Project is a ​pop/rock band comprised of A-List live and session musicians who have performed and recorded with the likes of Barbra Streisand, Joe Cocker, Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé, The Pointer Sisters, David Foster, Natalie Cole, Chris de Burgh, Chilliwack, Ian Tyson, Sarah McLachlan, and the great Ray Charles.

With such a talent-packed roster, there will be many highlights for the audience to see and hear. As leader Gary Cable puts it, “Amazingly, when people (including some world-class musicians in their own right) speak to me about our concerts, they all identify one band member as the highlight of the night, but it’s never the same person!”

Supporting the instrumentalists will be the West Kelowna-based Spectrum Singers. Founded in 2010 as an auditioned mixed-adult choir, their most celebrated appearance to date has been Carnegie Hall, participating in a mass choir of 270 voices with a full orchestra.

This fusion of classic rock musicians, singers and orchestra promises an unforgettable evening of energy, fun and nostalgia.

“The merging of rock band and symphony orchestra is epic and elevates classic rock to a whole new level,” said Thomson. “I am so excited to share the stage with Gary Cable and the incredible band that he has assembled, with musicians who have played for the greatest rock icons of Canada and beyond. I invite you to discover a whole new side of your Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.”

The show first performs at the Kelowna Community Theatre Friday, Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. (Kelowna Tickets 250-862-2867). Then on Saturday, Jan, 18, 7:30 p.m. at Penticton Cleland Theatre (Kelowna Tickets 888-974-9170). The final show goes Sunday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m. at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre (Ticket Seller – 250-549-7469).

More information about Orchestral Rock Odyssey and links to ticket purchase are also available online at okanagansymphony.com.

