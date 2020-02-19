Okanagan Spring Wine Festival tickets now on sale

The festival takes place from Apr. 30 to May 17.

Ticket sales have been announced for the 26th annual Spring Okanagan Wine Festival, taking place from Apr. 30. to May. 17, in the Okanagan Valley.

As the longest-standing wine festival in the Okanagan, it’s seen as the official kick off to spring and the summer wine season.

“The Spring Festival is a wonderful opportunity for wine lovers to experience the best of wine country as wineries celebrate new releases and prepare for the upcoming season,” said Okanagan Wine Festivals general manager Elan Morris.

“This year we are pleased to announce Valley First as the new presenting sponsor for the Spring Wine Tastings at Rotary Centre (formerly the WestJet Wine Tastings). We’re excited to kick-off Spring 2020 and celebrate the remarkable wineries of the Okanagan Valley.”

The Best of Varietal Wine Awards and Reception will award the best of varietal medals as well as the 2020 best of show award. Additionally, gold and silver medals will be awarded to the top wines in over 35 different varietal categories.

The Valley First Spring Wine Tastings Event will feature over 40 wineries and over 160 wines at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna, B.C.

The event will also feature locally-made Okanagan inspired hors-deuvres, music, engaging video exhibitions in the Mary Irwin Theatre and lots of BC wine to try and buy at the on-site pop-up liquor store by Public Liquor. The Wine Festival expects to sell 600 tickets to wine lovers from across BC.

