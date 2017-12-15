Okanagan Screen Arts Society brings in Christmas classic

Contributed

The beloved holiday film, It’s a Wonderful Life, will screen at the Vernon Towne Cinema Dec. 18 for one showing only at 5:30 p.m.

The film stars Jimmy Stewart in one of his most memorable roles as George Bailey, a man at the end of his rope who gets to see what the world would be like if he’d never been born.

The film was released in 1946 and the Okanagan Screen Arts Society is proud to show the film with a pristine, black and white, digitally restored print. It’s a Wonderful Life has been called one of the most loved films in American cinema and gained popularity over the years as a holiday favorite.

Directed by Frank Capra, a pioneer of populist cinema, the film’s theme’s of family love, sacrifice for others and the power of a united people have resonated with generations since it’s initial release.

If you’ve never seen It’s a Wonderful Life on the big screen, now is your chance to create a lasting Holiday tradition that the whole family can enjoy.

The Okanagan Screen Arts screening will feature a wine bar, live music and a brief introduction to the film. There will also be a food drive. Please bring a non-perishable food item to the screening and be entered into a gift basket after the show.