Okanagan Music Rundown: From Crowd the Joanna to Bush Party, your week will be filled with great live music

Last week was a long weekend and I definitely took full advantage.
Friday night I kicked things off at Fernando’s to see Heron, Bort and The Grudge on their The Decibel Worship tour. I thought my ears were going to start bleeding, but it was so worth it. On Tuesday I steered myself over to see Wintersleep, Kelowna’s own rising stars, Post Modern Connection opened up for them and filled Sapphire with their dreamy rock tunes and then Partner took the stage with their unique blend of punk rock. They put on an amazing show and I live for a lighter used as a slider.
Wednesday night was a double header, That Awful Variety show that takes place every Wednesday was amazing, seeing local bands broken down and performing acoustic was amazing. Scott Gibson from Escape Goat performed punk rock, unplugged and I don’t think I have ever loved punk more. Then we got to check out West of Hell who were headlining over at Munnin’s Post. There was a saw and metal, sparks flew and I may be turning into a bit of a metal head because of it.
Definitely check it out this Wednesday, and I will tease you with the fact that I have an article coming featuring the creators very soon.
This weekend It’s my birthday so it is time to celebrate with some great music.
I plan on spending Friday over at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub to see Hired Guns and The Psycherelics, I have heard nothing but good things about these bands and I cannot wait to check them out.
Remember last week when I told you about Sarah Bee? Well now you can see her take the stage with her band, Crowd the Joanna. This band is lively, so grab a coffee before going to the show, you will need all the energy to keep up with them.
Kelowna
Friday, April 26
- Blake Unruly and Sonia Deleo at Milkcrate Records
- Rumble 100 at O’Flannigans Pub
- Ravenous, The Unending and Eden Echo at Munnin’s Post
- Hired Guns and The Psycherelics at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Blu and Kelly Hopkins at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- The Young’uns at The Blue Gator
- Staggers and Jaggs with Crowd the Joanna at Fernando’s Pub
Saturday, April 27
- Rumble 100 at O’Flannigans Pub
- Black Cat Soul at The Vibrant Vine
- The Burden, BLOOM and Ugly at Fernando’s Pub
- Bush Party at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Upper Mission
- George Canyon, Doc Walker and Charlie Major at the OK Corral Cabaret
Sunday, April 28
- Karin Nicole at The Vibrant Vine
Monday, April 29
- V.Rose at the Kelowna Christian Centre
Tuesday, April 30
- Completely Creedence at The Rotary Centre for the Arts
Wednesday, May 1
- That Awful Variety Show at Flyx 74 Eatery
- Rarity, Calling All Captains, Romancer and Yard Sale at Munnin’s Post
Thursday, May 2
- Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Tricia at The Rotary Centre for the Arts
- Lil’ Windex at Sapphire
- Double Sharp at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Upper Mission
Penticton
Friday, April 26
- Scott Cook and The Second Chances at The Dream Cafe
- Ross Douglas at the Penticton Art Gallery
- Roland Solo at the Penticton Eagles 4281
- Jerri Rouw at Match Eatery & Public House
Saturday, April 27
- Godsmack and Volbeat at the South Okanagan Events Centre
- Jerri Rouw at Match Eatery & Public House
Thursday, May 2
- Jack de Keyzer at The Dream Cafe
Vernon
Friday, April 26
- LINUS at The Kal
- Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House
- Rob n’ Walker at The Longhorn Pub & Liquor Store
Saturday, April 27
- Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House
