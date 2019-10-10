Okanagan inventor tours spark curiosity

This October the curiously minded are in for a treat as local inventor, electronics expert, machinist, welder, steam engineer and restorer of antiques, Garry Garbutt opens his workshop doors for tours.

With an active display of his own creations and resurrected scientific demonstrators from the 1930s to 1950s, Garbutt is sure to captivate those who tinker, create, and play around with machines and gadgets. Some of the fascinating inventions on the tour include a Wilmshurst machine, Jacob’s ladder and a Crooke’s tube, as well as a tesla coil demonstration. Garbutt looks forward to surprising his guests at the end with one of his newest recreations, a spark-gap transmitter.

Adults and children aged eight and up have five opportunities to attend, with tours at Garbutt’s workshop running from 10 – 11 a.m. daily, Oct. 16 through to Oct. 20. Workshop tours are $10/person. Participants must pre-register and pay prior to the tour date at the Okanagan Science Centre. This can be done in person or by calling 250-545-3644.

Garbutt’s first memory of inventing came at the age of 10 when he and a friend built an airplane out of 2″ x 4″s and 2″ x 6″s.

“It was incredibly heavy! We pushed it off the top of a hill and it fell like a rock,” laughed Garbutt.

When asked why he opens up his workshop to the public, Garbutt replies, “I had so many older knowledgeable mentors in my life that I’d like to continue passing on that knowledge.”

The Okanagan Science Centre is thrilled to team up with Garbutt to inspire the next generation of inventors.

