Okanagan film industry booming despite COVID-19

Productions booked into summer of 2021, with filming currently taking place in Kelowna, Peachland and Vernon

Film production is booming in the Okanagan and there is no end in sight of the projects coming to the region.

There have been non-stop films and television being shot locally since the third week of lockdown and productions are booked well into the summer of 2021.

“Because the Okanagan Film Commission initiated a pro-active approach to Covid-safe film production and worked with Work Safe BC to create protocols for the industry, which continue grow now from the initial strategies, the Okanagan set an industry standard by being in the forefront of safe production and hence became the first region in Canada ‘to go to camera’ during Covid,” Okanagan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland said.

The economic impact of film production in the Okanagan in 2020 will be upwards of $35 million, which will surpass previous years.

“We landed a slate of MOW’s (movies of the week) ie. Hallmark and Lifetime films that are booked and will take production in the region significantly into 2021,” Summerland said.

In addition there are more productions being lined up to film here including two reality shows, dozens of additional MOW’s, and multiple features (timing dependent on cross border talent).

Filming is currently underway in Peachland: Romance At Crystal Cove; in Kelowna: The Angel Tree; and in Vernon: Under a Lover’s Moon, Love in Romance, Or, Love on the Vine.

