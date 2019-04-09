Okanagan exhibit extends through April

During the World War II era, art created by youth at an Okanagan school became nationally and internationally renowned.

These Okanagan works of art will be on display at the Okanagan Heritage Museum and Kelowna Art Gallery in downtown Kelowna for an extended time into April.

READ MORE: Kelowna farmer’s market has one of best opening days ever

The collection, called Our Lives Through Our Eyes: Nk’Mip Children’s Art, features a wide range of art, including paintings, drawings and photographs that was created under the tutelage of Mr. Anthony Walsh at the Inkameep Day School on the Osoyoos Indian Band reserve.

“Since the exhibit opened earlier this year, guests have told us just how inspiring and truly impactful they have found the display. We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to showcase these wonderful works of art,” said executive director of the Kelowna Museums Society, Linda Digby.

“We love the exhibit so much we’re going to be holding over our half of the show through Easter.”

READ MORE: Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber

READ MORE: Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

The captivating pieces, which are on public display for the first time in more than 70 years, give a window into the daily lives of Nk’Mip children in the 1940s. Guests learn about the history, cultural and environmental knowledge, and experiences.

Attending the exhibit is an experience that many have found deeply interesting and Digby hopes a few more guests will stop in before the exhibit ends a little later this month.

READ MORE: South Okanagan school wins $10,000 donation from London Drugs

Our Lives Through Our Eyes is a joint presentation by the Kelowna Museums Society and the Kelowna Art Gallery. Dr. Andrea Walsh curated the exhibit with assistance from the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Osoyoos Museum Society.

The exhibit officially closes on April 14, but a the portion of the show at the Okanagan Heritage Museum will stay up for another week, running until April 21.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.