Okanagan Concert Guide for the first quarter of 2020

The Okanagan often plays host to many significant touring acts both young and old.
Here is a list of some notable artists making their way to the Okanagan in the first quarter of 2020.
The Jim Cuddy Band – Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Kelowna Community Theatre
As one half of one of Blue Rodeo’s songwriting partnership, Jim Cuddy has one of the most recognizable voices in Canadian music thanks to omnipresent hits such as “Try,” “5 Days In May,” and “Bad Timing.” As a group Blue Rodeo has sold over 5 million records world-wide.
View this post on Instagram
The Jim Cuddy Countrywide Soul tour hits the road again starting tonight in Vancouver with @ohsusannamusic. Tickets on sale – link in bio Jan 3 – @commodoreballroom, #Vancouver, BC Jan 4 – @winspearcentre, #Edmonton, AB Jan 5 – @Jack Singer Concert Hall (@yycarts) #Calgary, AB
Jauz – Friday, Jan. 24 at Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna
Big-name bass house DJ, Jauz, has announced he will be bringing his beats to Kelowna as part of his Dangerous Waters Tour. Jauz has created a name for himself in the world of electronic dance music, combining heavy bass cuts from the ’80s and 90s with genres of pop and hip-hop.
Fireside Festival 2020 – Friday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 26 in Kelowna
The three-day festival will be held from Jan. 24 to 26, hosting acoustics in the day time, hip hop artists and DJs at night and concluding with the main event on Sunday which features solo and group acts across genres.
Theory of a Deadman – Monday, Feb. 3 at the Kelowna Community Theatre
Theory of a Deadman is a Canadian rock band from Delta, British Columbia. Formed in 2001, the band is currently signed to Roadrunner Records as well as 604 Records. The band also includes traits of other music styles, such as country and acoustic, as well as their post-grunge and alternative rock base. They have had eight top 10 hits on the US Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, including three No. 1 hits, “Bad Girlfriend”, “Lowlife” and “Rx (Medicate)”.
Royal Tusk – Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna
Royal Tusk is a Canadian rock band from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, consisting of Daniel Carriere (vocals), Quinn Cyrankiewicz (guitar), Sandy MacKinnon (bass), and Calen Stuckel (drums).
View this post on Instagram
Proud to announce the Thunder on the Tundra tour in February 2020! We’re bringing our friends @brknlovemusic @sightsandsoundsband @readytheprince with us. Tix on sale this Friday at 12 EST ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ðŸ¤˜ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ . 2.9.20 – Red Deer AB 2.11.20 – Regina SK 2.14.20 – Grand Prairie AB 2.16.20 – Kamloops BC 2.17.20 – Vancouver BC 2.19.20 – Kelowna BC 2.20.20 – Calgary AB 2.21.20 – Edmonton AB 2.22.20 – Saskatoon SK 2.23.20 – Winnipeg MB 2.26.20 – London ON 2.27.20 – Toronto ON 2.28.20 – Ottawa ON 2.29.20 – Montreal QC 3.1.20 – Quebec City QC 3.3.20 – Kingston ON 3.4.20 – Peterborough ON 3.5.20 – Waterloo ON 3.6.20 – St. Catherine’s ON
Gord Bamford and Jesse Moskaluke – Friday, Mar. 27 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton
Gord Bamford is an Australian-Canadian country music singer.[1] He has released eight studio albums. Alberta-raised Bamford, stands as one of the most decorated artists in Canadian country music with an impressive 26 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) awards, multi JUNO nominations and the only two-time winner of Nashville’s Country Music Association (CMA) Global Country Artist of the Year award.
Dan Mangan – Sunday, Apr. 12 at Kelowna Community Theatre
Dan Mangan is a Vancouver-based Canadian musician. He has also been a contributing writer for The Guardian’s Arts section, Montecristo Magazine and Huffington Post Canada, and has won two Juno Awards.
View this post on Instagram
Toronto and Vancouver nearly sold out! ðŸ™ðŸ¼ . Mar 4 Montreal, QC *â£ Mar 5, Quebec, QC *â£ Mar 6 Sorel-Tracy, QC * â£ Mar 7 Gatineau, QC *â£ Mar 12 Toronto, ON + Mar 14: Kitchener, ON + Apr 02: Chicago, IL + Apr 03: Minneapolis, MN + Apr 04: Winnipeg, MB + Apr 06: Saskatoon, SK + Apr 07: Calgary, AB + Apr 09: Edmonton, AB + Apr 10: Fernie, BC + Apr 11: Nelson, BC + Apr 12: Kelowna, BC + Apr 13: Seattle, WA + Apr 14: Portland, OR + Apr 16: Vancouver, BC + Apr 19: Campbell River, BC + Apr 20: Courtenay, BC + Apr 21: Victoria, BC + Apr 22: Nanaimo, BC + May 8 L’Assomption, QC *â£ May 9 Chicoutimi, QC *â£ May 10 Sept-Iles, QC *â£ May 12 St-Irenee, QC *â£ May 14 Carleton-sur-Mer, QC *â£ May 15 Rimouski, QC *â£ May 16 Cowansville, QC * â£ May 17 Brossard, QC *â£ . * = supporting @mattholubowski + = NNVN 10th Anniversary Tour . ðŸ“· = @petesanf
For more concert listings and ticket purchases visit songkick.com