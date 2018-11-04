Okanagan ChristmasFest gears up for holiday season

The Okanagan ChristmasFest has announced their partnership with The Kanata Kelowna as the presenting sponsor. This event will be coming to Kelowna Dec. 14, 15, and 16 with an outdoor Christmas Market, live entertainment, and an indoor Christmas Tree Walk in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

For most people the Holidays mean exchanging presents, spending time with family and eating delicious food. In the midst of finding appropriate gifts, grocery shopping and making travel plans, it can easily be forgotten that many people in our community can barely make ends meet. Through the generosity of local businesses, the Christmas Tree Walk will come alive with trees decorated by local businesses, with proceeds raised going to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Okanagan ChristmasFest will be held indoors and outdoors at the Rotary Centre for the Arts and will bring the flavours and sounds of Christmas to Kelowna.

“The Kanata Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre is proud to partner with this community event that supports those locally in need,” said Scott Germain vice president of Operations for The Kanata, “We look forward to meeting more of our community, supporting the Central Okanagan Food Bank, and enjoying the Christmas spirit at the Okanagan ChristmasFest.”

Businesses that would like to know more about sponsoring a tree in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank or participating as a vendor are invited to connect with the organizers.

