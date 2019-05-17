Okanagan Celtic Choir announce year-end Concert

The Okanagan Celtic Choir has been hard at work preparing for their year-end spring concert, set for Friday, May 24.

This year’s annual spring concert will feature four-part arrangements of Classic Celtic and folk songs at the Trinity United Church, 3300 Alexis Park Dr.

The Okanagan Celtic Choir is under the direction of Celtic band Cod Gone Wild front-man Andrew Mercer.

The four-part, SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) choir is advertised as a fun, non-auditioned choir, however, that doesn’t stop Mercer from pushing the envelope on song selection and challenging the members with difficult pieces.

“We have a wide variety of singers and experience levels in the choir, so I always try and balance the songs, in terms of difficulty, being sure to challenge everyone in the group, including myself. When a choir works and sings together well, it is easier to take on more challenging pieces,” Mercer said.

Mercer, who will also perform a couple of short sets of songs with Cod Gone Wild band mate and fiddler extraordinaire Susan Aylard, is originally from Newfoundland. He feels it’s important for him to feature songs from his home province.

“There is always a certain home-sickness, when it comes to Newfoundland for me. So, whether it be performing these songs with the band or having the choir perform the music, that I grew up listening to; it takes me back every time.”

The audience can expect to hear traditional Newfoundland classics, such as I’se da B’y, Jack was Every Inch a Sailor and Lukey’s Boat as well as other Celtic favourites, such as Paddy McGuinty’s Goat, and Away from the Roll of the Sea.

The choir is still growing, and Mercer is encouraging anyone who may be interested in joining the choir in the fall to come out and experience the music first-hand.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20/person, available online at www.codgonewild.com/shows, from choir members, at the door, or by emailing andrew@codgonewild.com.

