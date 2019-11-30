Oh Danny Bhoy: His Scottish pipes come calling to Victoria

Internationally known comic Danny Bhoy brings his trademark Scottish storytelling and razor-sharp wit to the Royal Theatre for two shows, Dec. 4 and 5, as part of the Age of Fools tour. dannybhoy.com

Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy returns to Victoria with a new show that has been filling theatres and inspiring laughter throughout the world, as the under-exposed but extremely popular stand up takes his act across Canada.

Bhoy, who plays two shows as part of his Age of Fools tour at the Royal Theatre, Dec. 4 and 5, has been performing stand-up since 1998 and appeared at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival for the first time in 2005. Following standout shows at comedy festivals around the world, he went on to appear on Late Show with David Letterman and Live at the Apollo, and has released four stand-up specials.

His first two DVDs, Live at the Opera House and Live at the Athenaeum were released exclusively in Australia and New Zealand, where he enjoys a large following, and both were huge successes. In 2012, Bhoy went on to record his first worldwide DVD, Live at the Festival Theatre, in his hometown of Edinburgh.

READ ALSO: Alessia Cara, Will Arnett among those honoured at Canada’s Walk of Fame

Never a darling of television or film, Bhoy has nonetheless built up a massive following around the world with his observational humour stemming from his own personal experiences and the quirks of Scottish society.

He’ll be swinging into Victoria hot on the heels of a sold-out tour in Australia and New Zealand. This will be his first time in Canada with Age of Fools and the stop is one of the last on his cross-country tour of the nation that includes around 20 shows.

“As one of the most travelled comedians working in the world today,” reads his bio, “Danny’s unique brand of story-telling and razor sharp wit has been described as ‘effortlessly funny,’ and ‘the stand up equivalent of Bill Bryson.'”

The tour is presented by Just for Laughs, which also recently brought Canadian comic Rick Mercer to Victoria for two shows. Just for Laughs is the largest international comedy festival in the world and now regularly brings touring comedians to cities across Canada.

Start time for both Danny Bhoy shows is 7:30 p.m. For more information and for tickets visit rmts.bc.ca.

editor@mondaymag.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter