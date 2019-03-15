Odd Couple, Female Version coming to Cannery Stage from April 11 to May 4

The second production of Many Hats Theatre Co's 12th season

Don’t miss Many Hats Theatre Co.’s production The Odd Couple, Female Version which comes to the Cannery Stage beginning April 11. (Submitted photo)

Many Hats Theatre Co. presents The Odd Couple, Female Version coming to the Cannery Stage from April 11 to May 4.

“After Olive and Florence are thrown together due to circumstances beyond their control, their collection of wacky friends and colourful neighbours elevate their lives to levels of hilarity seldom seen in this modern age,” said Many Hats organizers. “Leave it to master playwright Neil Simon to create characters as funny and believable as these.”

The production is directed by Erin Hanston, produced by Ben Amos and stars: Shannon French, Anita Reimer, Beth Fotheringham, Monica Keetch, Jason Lane, Rob McCaffery, Sharon Moriarty and Heidi Taman.

There will be two gala opening nights for this second production of the company’s 12th season. On April 11, there will be the traditional opening reception immediately following the performance featuring treats from Nest and Nectar and wines from our official winery sponsor Play Estate.

On April 12, another opening night reception will be held featuring brews of the Cannery Brewing Company, more goodies from Nest and Nectar and door prizes furnished by Andre Martin of our official printing sponsor Minuteman Press.

Performances will take place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with matinees running at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for students and seniors and are now available online at www.eventbrite.ca.

Those that experience technical difficulties while purchasing tickets can call 250-462-6428.

