Oceanside Folk/Roots Club to hold first show Oct. 2 in Qualicum Beach

From backyard to community hall, Mick Sherlock, founder of the Oceanside Folk/Roots Club (OFRC) brings his love for folk music back to the people.

Starting Oct. 2, the OFRC will host live performances at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall, every Friday night from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Each performance will be a concert-like environment, but will not allow for alcohol consumption, dancing, or fraternizing that would go against COVID-19 health and social distancing restrictions.

“It’s not with it, it damages the atmosphere if people are drinking too much,” said Sherlock about their zero-alcohol policy.

Though the concentration is on folk, roots and blues music, Sherlock said attendees should expect a little jazz from time to time. The first show on Oct. 2 will feature the gypsy jazz band Tipsy Gypsy.

OFRC will plan for approximately 50 events a year and are already booked until the end of December. Sherlock said he is already juggling dates for events in January, February and March.

As a musician himself, he said the ability to have a folk club is a “little godsend” as is the ability to help other Vancouver Island musicians find a space to play every week.

Sherlock started providing spaces for musicians about a year-and-a-half ago when he started Billy Shakespeare’s Tea, Tales, and Tunes. At the start of the pandemic, he and many of his friends took to their own backyards to continue playing. But as the weather and seasons would change, he quickly realized they would need another venue.

“I needed to play a lot more,” said Sherlock. “I’m going to have to get somewhere.”

For the most part, he said, show tickets will priced within $20 to $30, depending on who they have playing that week.

“I’m determined to keep it affordable for this community, and still manage to pay the performers a decent wage.”

If you would like to purchase tickets for Typsy Gypsy, or inquire about other coming shows, Sherlock can be reached at micksherlock58@gmail.com.

