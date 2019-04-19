Oceanside Concert Band gears up for annual spring concert

The Oceanside Concert Band will perform their annual spring concert on Sunday, April 28 at Know United Church in Parksville. - Submitted poster

The talented and artistic musicians of the Oceanside Concert Band will perform their annual spring concert on Sunday, April 28 at Know United Church, 345 Pym St., Parksville.

Members of the band come from all across the communities of Parksville and Qualicum Beach, as well as from Port Alberni, Nanoose, Lantzville, and Nanaimo.

Led by music director and conductor, Paul Rathke, the Oceanside Concert Band will charm audiences with music from Broadway, jazz, classical, and big band genres, along with some marches for good measure.

For the spring concert of 2019, the Oceanside Concert Band is welcoming two guest performances, as well. The Islanders, a local Irish and Celtic music combo, as well as the Garibaldi Secondary School Music Ensembles, a well-acclaimed secondary school band and choir visiting from Burnaby, B.C.

With terrific acoustics, comfortable seating, and beautiful aesthetics, the Knox United Church is a perfect venue for the concert (2:30 p.m.).

Tickets are sold at the door on the day of the concert, and are $15 per person and $5 for students. For more information, please call 250-752-5909.

— NEWS staff, submitted