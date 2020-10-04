Oceanside Community Arts Council seeks new members

The Oceanside Community Arts Council (OCAC) is looking for new members.

The OCAC started as a charitable organization in 1976 and strives to be the focus of creative arts in the Parksville Qualicum Beach region. They allow opportunities for community enjoyment and participation in artistic experiences.

In 1986, the OCAC assumed ownership of the upper half of the McMillan Arts Centre (MAC), the centre of operations, which provides its own venue for many visual and performing arts programs.

The MAC is one of the oldest heritage buildings in the area, and started as the McMillan School in 1913.

Monthly, the MAC hosts visitors who participate in programs, attend concerts, visit the galleries and holds community seminars and meetings. The OCAC website features current program availability and registration. Registration can also be done over the phone at 250-248-8185.

A new program to the MAC, Morning Art Bites, runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays mornings.

The Morning Art Bites program offers a taste of various art mediums and each class shows the basic techniques used in a small array of supplies. Classes for the Morning Art Bites program are $30 each, and supplies are provided. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, classes are limited to a maximum of nine participants.

As of Oct. 1, the MAC has extended its hours of operation, and will be open from Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. OCAC membership includes such benefits as; invitations for artists members to participate in a non-juried members’ exhibit each season, to allow for listing on their online art and culture directory, discounts on MAC room rental rates, 10 per cent discount at the gift shop, an exclusive members’ only electronic newsletter, discounts on tickets for OCAC and MAC events and advance sales for special events.

Membership cost ranges from $30 to $60, depending on the individual’s age, and if affiliated with an organization.

