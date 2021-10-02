Oceanside Community Arts Council creates ‘Artful Appies & Afters’ cookbook

Book goes on sale Oct. 9, 2021, as part of fundraiser

Cheryl DeWolf, gift shop manager of the McMillan Arts Centre, hold a copy of the Oceanside Community Arts Council’s latest project, the ‘Artful Appies & Afters’ cookbook, on Sept. 29, 2021. (Submitted photo)

The Oceanside Community Arts Council (OCAC) has released a cookbook, entitled Artful Appies & Afters, as part of a fundraiser.

Comprised of recipes from artists and art lover members of OCAC, the book took seven months to produce.

OCAC board member Christine Neeter, publicity and community liaison, brought the idea to the board, thinking to approach grocery stores. As Neeter is a volunteer with the Parksville Thrifty Foods Sendial Grocery Delivery Program, Sendial suggested she approach Thrifty Foods.

Neeter likes alliterative titles and given the cookbook features appetizer and dessert recipes, OCAC board member, Cam MacLean, came up with ‘Artful Appies & Afters,’ in keeping with artist submitted recipes.

Vegetarian recipes and recipes from Diabetes Canada are also included in the book.

In the early stages of production, an email went to artists and OCAC members, asking for an appetizer and/or ‘after’ recipe.

“I was not going to try them all, tempting though they looked. So a test committee was needed, not just to taste (as one person volunteered), but to make the recipes,” said Neeter.

The cookbook’s cover was done by artist Lindsey Henderson, who responded to the callout.

The cookbook includes recipe contributions from Amanda Nixon, Cheryl DeWolf, Anne Collins, Jennifer Bate, Stuart Clark, Anne Howarth, Nancy Lyon, Myrna Thompson, Betty Assaf, Merrilyn Laursen, Debra Hagen, Rhonda Roy, Joan Larson and Neeter.

The test committee was comprised of Cheryl DeWolf, Nadine MacKinnon, Carole Anne Aube, Paula Saar and Phil Bitz, Barb Hagn, Michelle Manke, Anne Collins and Stuart Clark. John Churchley provided input, while Cheryl DeWolf provided proofing.

Artful Appies & Afters will go on sale Oct. 9, 2021, and will be sold at the McMillan Arts Centre gift shop in Parksville, or online www.mcmillanartscentre.com.

The book is $15 and will also be sold at Thrifty Foods in Parksville.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

