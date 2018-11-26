Oak Bay jazz raises funds for UVic memorial scholarship

Joseph Blake

News contributor

Carol Sokoloff is a Peabody Award-winning local vocalist and songwriter who is donating her talent to the ongoing Blues for Eric project to raise money for the Eric LeBlanc Memorial Scholarship at UVic for a student with an interest in jazz and blues. Sokoloff will be joined by Trio Espresso at The Oaks Restaurant and Tea Room (Oak Bay Ave. at Monterey) on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the benefit concert are $20 and can be bought in advance at The Oaks.

Sokoloff is also a published author and poet, a choral director and arranger, and a Middle Eastern dance artist, an art that influences her vocal rendition of Duke Ellington’s Carava, one of the highlights in her Billie Holiday-inspired versions of jazz classics and original songs.

One of the stars of Sokoloff’s 2012 CD debut, Let Go! is pianist Kenny Seidman, and he’ll join Carol at The Oaks alsong with UVic Jazz student Isley Owens on bass on December 8 for what promises to be an evening of great, bluesy jazz for an important cause. These Blues for Eric benefit concerts at The Oaks are great fun. Don’t miss it.

For more information call The Oaks at 250-590-3155.

