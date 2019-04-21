NYC duo perform with Vancouver Island singer at the MAC

Nicholas Horner and Lucas Chohany will join Beth Marie Anderson for an 'In the Round' show April 27

Singer songwriter Beth Marie Anderson will be joined by New York City duo Nicholas Horner and Lucas Chohany for an ‘In the Round’ performance at the MAC on April 27. - Submitted photo

From New York to Nashville to Parksville — NYC touring duo, Nicholas Horner and Lucas Chohany, team up with singer/songwriter Beth Marie Anderson to bring an acoustic ‘In The Round’ style concert to District 69.

“The thing I love about my hometown is that people come to my concerts to listen, really listen. That’s rare these days. This concert will be a Nashville ‘In The Round’ style show where Nick and Luke tell a story about their song and perform it, then I tell a story about my song and perform it, and around we go,” Anderson said. “I love these types of concerts because it allows the audience to really become invested in the lyrics and meaning behind the song and the atmosphere is easy going and comfortable as the performers banter with each other and react to each other’s stories.”

READ MORE: Beth Marie Anderson Christmas concert at the MAC in Parksville

Anderson is a multi-award nominated singer/songwriter from Vancouver Island. Most recently she was a finalist in the 2018 USA Christmas Songwriting Competition, a finalist 2018 Canadian Songwriting Competition and was nominated in the final ballot for ‘Best Holiday Album’ at the 2018 L.A. Music Critic Awards.

Horner and Chohany have a musical kinship unlike any other.

With a love for traditional music and honest songwriting presented with the spontaneity of jazz and the reckless abandon of rock music, the duo have cultivated a musical language all their own.

While playing a combination of Americana-rooted original music, jazz standards and the bluegrass/old-time liturgy, their performances ebb and flow to create a playful blend of the visceral and the virtuosic.

The trio will play the McMillan Arts Centre on Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 sold at the MAC.

— NEWS staff, submitted