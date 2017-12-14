Nutcracker tradition continues at Salmar

The Nutcracker from the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow is back on the big screen.

As the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve, Marie’s wooden nutcracker doll comes to life and transforms into a prince. Soon joined by her other toys that have also come to life, Marie and her prince embark on a dreamy unforgettable adventure.

The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition for the whole family as it sweeps the Bolshoi stage for two hours of enchantment and magic. Along with Tchaikovsky’s cherished score and some of the Bolshoi’s greatest artists, The Nutcracker remains a treasure not to be missed.

The show runs Sunday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Salmar Classic Theatre.

The Salmar is bringing in this encore presentation with special pricing of $15 for adults and $7 for youth. ShuGo passes are also available for youth at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre – check the Salmar website.