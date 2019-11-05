Nutcracker coming to the Sid Williams Theatre

Local, Island and guest professionals are bringing the ballet to audiences across the Island.

River-Port Production’s fifth annual Nutcracker is coming to the Sid Williams Theatre.

Local, Island and guest professionals are coming together to bring this holiday classic ballet to audiences across the Island.

The Nutcracker will be at the Sid Williams Theatre on Nov. 16. Dancers from Courtenay, Campbell River and Port Alberni have been working together since July to bring this production to life and they will each have the opportunity to perform in their hometowns.

Professionals, Marsha Kwan and Giovanni Giordano, will dance the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Prince. The pair both have extensive performance experience and training and they both currently live in Vancouver.

Ayana Miyamoto and Erick Aguirre will dance the roles of the Snow Queen and Snow King. They are students of the Victoria Academy of Ballet’s Post Secondary Bridge Program.

Our fan-favorite, Vladimir Pereira, will return in the role of Mother Ginger, a performance that delights and surprises the audience every year.

Children from Ilha Academy of Ballet will share the stage with the River-Port cast at the Sid in the 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. evening performances. Tickets are available at the Sid Williams Theatre.

Find out more about the Nutcracker on Facebook @RPDNutcracker or at www.riverportdanceworks.com/nutcracker.