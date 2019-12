A big crowd was entranced Saturday, Dec. 7 when the Royal City Youth Ballet brought Christmas favourite The Nutcracker to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

Clara celebrates the gift of the Nutcracker with a dance during the Royal City Youth Ballet’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

A big crowd was entranced Saturday, Dec. 7 when the Royal City Youth Ballet brought Christmas favourite The Nutcracker to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

Through two shows, audiences enjoyed the colourful, bright costumes the beautiful dancing, and the story of young Clara who dreams of distant, magical exotic lands on Christmas Eve. The production didn’t disappoint, as young dancers strutted their stuff in this holiday classic.