Nowruz celebration in Cumberland March 29

Farima Berenji and her Comox Valley dance collective, Simorgh, will be performing traditional and classical dances from Persia and the Silk Road to celebrate Persian New Year, March 29 at Abbey Studios in Cumberland.

The Abbey Studio in Cumberland welcomes back international touring dance artist and scholar Farima Berenji on Friday, March 29.

Farima and her Comox Valley dance collective, Simorgh, will be performing traditional and classical dances from Persia and the Silk Road to celebrate Persian new year. Persian new year, a.k.a. Nowruz marks the first day of spring and the beginning of the Iranian solar calendar. Local guest dancers will be performing festive dances to celebrate the arrival of spring in a variety of styles including Romani ‘Gypsy’ dance, Ukrainian dance and fusion belly dance.

Performances will be followed by a “Sema Gathering” a.k.a. sufi whirling, led by Farima. Under Farima’s guidance participants will be introduced to Sema and whirling. Everyone is welcome to participate or just be present.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and all ages are welcome. The Abbey is wheelchair accessible and seating considerations have been made to support those with mobility issues. Performances start at 8 p.m. and the Sema gathering begins at 9. Please wear white or light clothing if you plan to participate in the Sema gathering. Suggested donation is a sliding scale for the evening is $10-15. The Abbey is located 2687 Penrith Ave. with the entrance on 1st Street. For more information call Cathy Stoyko at 250-218-0704, or email cdstoyko@uniserve.com. Find the event on Facebook: “Nowruz Dance Performances and Sema Gathering with Farima Berenji.” For more information about Farima Berenji and Simorgh Collective, visit farimadance.com.