Noted playwright and Theatre SKAM team up on latest production

Charles Tidler’s new play 7eventy 7even comes to Theatre Skam’s satellite studio at 849 Fort St. from Feb. 12-24. It combines performance of 77 “microdramas” from Victoria streets and squares with interactive art installations. Photo by Coastal Lifestyles Photography

The streets and squares of Victoria come alive in Charles Tidler’s newest play, 7eventy 7even.

Hosted in alt-theatre company Theatre SKAM’s new, site-specific satellite creation space along Antique Row at 849 Fort St., Tidler’s latest effort makes its world premiere and will be performed in conjunction with interactive installations by artists with Monkey C Interactive.

Director Pamela Bethel guides nine professional actors in the Tidler play, which unveils 77 “found micro dramas” culled from streets, squares and markets of the city. Using a mosaic of overheard and invented words, lines and conversations, 7eventy 7even works like a ‘cledon,’ an ancient form of divination where the answers to private dilemmas may be found by public chance. You may hear a conversation you had a year ago – who knows?

Cast members include Aisha Haq, Mark Hellman, Anders Jenstad-Fritz, Grace Le, Sarah Murphy, Monica Ogden, Kathryn Popham, David Radford and Carey Wass. Set design is being handled by Aidan Dunsmuir, Rebekah Johnson, Delaney Tesch and Shayna Ward.

The installations, placed in the space’s mini-labyrinth of a lobby, include mash-up, analog-digital art pieces visitors can manipulate.

7eventy 7even runs from Feb. 12-24. Tickets are $20 for the whole package and capacity in the space is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets visit skam.ca or call 250-386-7526.

editor@mondaymag.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter