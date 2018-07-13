Not your typical paint fight

The last Art Battle event, held at the Willow Point Hall, was a new way for Campbell River to experience painting. The City of Campbell River will host another such event next Wednesday as the kick-off to its Live Streets events downtown this summer. Photo by Jim Creighton

Three rounds, multiple artists, ticking clocks…

Get ready to see blank canvasses transformed into unique pieces of art and pick your favourite creations during the Art Battle that launches this year’s free CR Live Streets events.

From 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, part of Shoppers Row will host artists going head-to-head during 20-minute rounds of live painting competition.

Audience members vote on the art to advance their favourites.

Five local artists – Zen Baer, Jill Paris Rody, Dayna Downy, Heather Hughson and Jewel Buhay – were selected by Art Battle International to join finalists from the first season of Art Battle on Vancouver Island in this competition, which could send someone onto the national stage.

In each round, six artists using acrylics compete against the clock and each other. The top two winners of each round advance to the final, and the final winner gets a spot in the next level of competition. That winner will move on to the Art Battle Canada Finals in July 2019.

“This is an all-star event, and art like you’ve never seen it before. This is art that you actually experience,” says City of Campbell River recreation programmer Karen Chappell. “Spectators get to be so close to the artists, you can feel the creative vibe in the air. And if you really like a piece, you can buy it at the end of the evening!”

Artwork created during the Art Battle will be auctioned off at the end of the evening, with proceeds to the Campbell River Art Gallery to assist with refurbishing of the art studio for classes.

Enhancing the outdoor atmosphere along Shoppers Row between 11th and 13th Ave., this licensed event will also include electric music from DJ Aaron and local food trucks. Beverages from local breweries and wineries will be available in the fenced area in front of the Tidemark Theatre.

Other CR Live Street events include Chalk Art Festival, Event Street Market, Show on the Row, and Music in the Night (a 19-plus event).

Find more information on these event under Upcoming Events at campbellriver.ca.