North Thompson Fall Fair office is now open in downtown Barriere Aug 14 to 30

The North Thompson Fall Fair & Rodeo office is now open in Barriere's downtown core five days a week until Aug. 30.

If you plan on entering some of the numerous divisions available at this year’s fair, have an exhibit hall or livestock entry, 4-H entry, tractor race entry, or need an entry catalogue this is the place to go.

The folks manning the office are also more than willing to help you with filling out entry forms, calculating the entry fees, or even navigating the entry catalogue sections if you are new to the fair.

You can also purchase Sunday night (Sept. 2) Cowboy Concert tickets while you are there, and the concert tickets can also be purchased at the door on Sunday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.

You will find the downtown Fall Fair office inside the Barriere Chamber of Commerce Building at 4629 Barriere Town Road in the same mall where the Liquor Store is.

The Fall Fair office will be open Aug. 14 to Thursday, Aug. 30, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays the office will be open from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

If you are looking for tickets to the Saturday night (Sept. 1, 8 p.m.) Cabaret Dance at the Fall Fair you will find them on sale at Barriere Country Feeds for 10 days starting the week of Aug. 20. Cabaret Dance tickets are $25 each (no minors). There will also be Cabaret Dance tickets on sale at the Fall Fair treasurer’s office in the North Thompson Agriplex the morning of Sept. 1, at 8:30 a.m. until sold out. There will be no tickets to the Cabaret Dance sold at the door.

The no alcohol Family Dance on Friday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m., at the Fall Fair Hall is “entry by donation” – all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information about this year’s fall fair please pick up an entry catalogue from the office or a local business, or go to: www.fallfair-rodeo.com.