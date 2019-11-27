North Okanagan students kick up their heels for Eli

Plaid, boots and cowboy hats took the reigns at Coldstream Elementary last week.

Kids, and teachers, kicked up their heels for their year-end concert — a Harvest Hoedown.

Swinging partners, toe-tapping line dances and promenades filled the school gymnasium.

But there was just one thing missing — a special classmate.

“Eli, this ones for you,” music teacher Ann Dorval said.

The concert was dedicated to Grade 3 classmate Eli Johannson who wasn’t able to take part as he was receiving medical treatments in Vancouver.

This is the young boy’s third battle with cancer, neuroblastoma to be exact.

“Sadly and very heartbreaking, Eli’s cancer came back in the same area,” mom Faith Johannson said on the latest GoFundMe page, which has been created to help alleviate some of the financial burden for Eli’s family.

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2bm5g-help-eli-battle-neuroblastoma.

