North Island Fiddlers hosting Spring Fling in Royston

Groundhog Day is long past, and Valentine's Day has come and gone, so kick off the winter's blues, it's time to be having a good old-fashioned Spring Fling.

Kick up your heels to the music of the North Island Fiddlers at Fallen Alders Hall in Royston, Feb. 23.

Grab your dancing shoes, along with your favourite partner, and come on down to the Fallen Alders Hall Sunday afternoon, Feb. 23.

Kick up your heels to the music of the North Island Fiddlers. If you just want to sit and listen, that’s OK too. The coffee is always on.

The band is happy and willing to entertain your request for a particular song. The fiddlers play a wide variety of waltzes, jigs, reels, fox-trots and two-steps. The guitar players in the band are also eager to please with a song or two, and you might even get the ever-popular squeeze-box player to rattle off a few Newfoundland jigs.

The music starts at 1:30, but you don’t get penalized for being fashionably late. There will be a door prize, a light snack will be served in the middle of the afternoon and you can get tickets for the 50/50 draw if you are so inclined. All of this for just $7 per person. Under 12, free.

For those new to the area, just drive south, past Courtenay’s Driftwood Mall a couple of kilometres, and turn right at the Royston traffic lights.

Another three kilometres will put the hall on your left. See you there.

