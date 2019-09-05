North Island Festival of Performing Arts seeking new board members

The North Island Festival of Performing Arts (NIFPA) is looking for some fresh faces to help out.

NIFPA a non-profit society dedicated to providing a festival for students to perform before audiences and adjudicators. For more than 40 years the Comox Valley has been home to this festival with a strong group of volunteers (including the board) annually in February and with wrap-up shows in early March. The performing arts disciplines represented include musical theatre, strings, speech arts, fiddle, piano, vocal, ballet, modern dance, stage dance, and hip-hop dance. Our local festival is a member of Performing Arts BC (Provincials). Each year, students from our festival earn the opportunity to attend Provincials and participate in a similar process, on a more advanced scale. There are shows scheduled to wrap up festival with encore performances that are sure to entertain.

The fine arts flourish at the festival and NIFPA feels it is important to value and further develop these talented youth and to encourage them to have personal growth and development in their discipline. The performances gather the various V.I. communities together in celebration of a common cause and allow the public to embrace the amazing talent we have on our island.

In order to continue to nurture our youth, NIFPA needs board-level leadership. As its steadfast and loyal volunteers age out of availability, the society struggles to move forward. If this sounds of interest to you or performing arts are your passion – please spread the word. The NIFPA AGM will be held at 2130 Cliffe Ave. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. Please join us or contact Beverly Chalk for any further information. www.nifpa.org or email info.nifpa@gmail.com