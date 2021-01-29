North Island College Artist Talk Series kicks off with Sonny Assu

The NIC School of Fine Art is welcoming internationally renowned interdisciplinary artist Sonny Assu as part of the Winter 2021 Artist Talk Series.

The Ancestral Away-team Has Arrived to Make the Necessary Repairs, 2020, by Sonny Assu. Assu will be the next artist speaking in NIC’s Artist Talk series, Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Image supplied

The NIC School of Fine Art is welcoming internationally renowned interdisciplinary artist Sonny Assu as part of the Winter 2021 Artist Talk Series.

Assu will speak Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. The event is being held online, is open to the public and is free to attend.

Raised in North Delta, Assu discovered his Kwakwaka’wakw heritage when he was eight years old. This discovery became his art’s conceptual focal point.

His diverse practice includes painting, sculpture, photography, digital art and printmaking, and is informed by Kwakwaka’wakw and Western principles of art making.

His work is often autobiographical and explores his family’s history as a way to shed light on Canada’s treatment of the First People.

“We are excited to welcome Sonny to Artist Talk,” said Sara Vipond, NIC School of Fine Art department chair. “For this year’s series, each talk is connected to a course. This talk is connected to the first-year art history course, where we discuss post-colonialism within Visual Culture. Sonny’s talk will focus on the topic of cultural appropriation and how it intersects with his art practice.”

The NIC Artist Talk Series invites contemporary Canadian artists to speak about their professional art practice. All artists must learn how to navigate the infrastructure of the visual art world — how to develop a robust studio practice, find their own voice within arts-based research, create successful applications for grants, exhibitions and residencies, and cultivate relationships with fellow artists and curators to develop collaborative work and gallery shows.

“The career path of a professional artist is unique to the individual. The Artist Talks offer insight on how to navigate the various obstacles and seek opportunities,” said Vipond. “It’s also an opportunity for our students to meet and connect with other artists, both locally and across Canada.”

Other speakers include:

· Justin Love, Feb. 18 at 6 pm

· Kristen Nelson, Feb. 24 at 11 am

· Sandra Meigs, March 5 at 1 pm

· Scott Amos, March 11 at 6 pm

· Sean Caulfield, March 17 at 1 pm

For a full list of speakers, and to reserve tickets, visit nicart.tickit.ca/.

Comox Valley Record