North Island College Artist Talk explores intersection of art and craft

Anne J. Steves takes the spotlight at the Stan Hagen Theatre on March 7

An image from Anne J. Steves’ exhibit ‘soft truths: Ad-dressing the Landscape’ from summer 2016 (Ranger Station residency, Harrison Hot Springs).

Welsh-born Canadian artist Anne J. Steves takes the spotlight at the Stan Hagen Theatre on March 7 as North Island College’s next 2019 Artist Talk Series speaker.

Steves is an interdisciplinary artist and teacher whose work frequently explores the narratives of place and draws connections between people and the spaces in which they exist. Her work is influenced by the crafts of her childhood.

“Embroidery, knitting, crochet, drawing, string games, story-telling and handwriting all share a repetitive quality that binds people to place,” said Steves in her artist statement. “I am interested in the ways that this repetition, through re-learning and re-telling in various spatial and community contexts, can reveal difference while providing a sense of stability in a constantly shifting world.”

Steves moved to Canada in 2000, but has continued to draw from her Welsh upbringing throughout her professional career.

After moving to Canada, Steves earned BFA in visual arts from Emily Carr University of Art + Design, as well as an MFA from the University of Victoria.

Steves has taught at UVic, the Vancouver Island School of Art, Gower College in Wales and various community spaces.

She has also completed residencies at Open Space, Murmur Land Studios, Kent Harrison Arts Council and the Canadian Craft Biennial.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome this artist to our series,” said Sara Vipond, NIC fine arts department chair. “We’re looking forward to hearing about what inspires her, as well as her thoughts on her own artistic process.”

Steves speaks from 6-7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre at NIC’s Comox Valley campus. Admission is free and all are welcome.

The NIC Artist Talk series offers an engaging line-up of speakers that fosters students and professional artists in the community.

The 2019 Artist Talk Series is made possible thanks to community gifts and corporate sponsorship, including key support from lead sponsor RBC Dominion Securities. If you are interested in supporting future Artist Talk events, please call 250-334-5085 or visit foundation.nic.bc.ca/what-can-i-do/sponsorship

For more information on NIC’s Artist Talk Series, visit www.nic.bc.ca/fine-art-design.