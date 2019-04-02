North Island Choral Society spring concert upcoming

On Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, the North Island Choral Society, with a supporting orchestra of 25 musicians, will perform pieces by Brahms, Beethoven and Bach.

The Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, #1 is one of Bach’s most famous works and is also known as the Double Violin Concerto. The first movement, Vivace, will be performed by Isabella and James Donn on violin, accompanied by Wayne Donn on piano.

The young pianist, Danielle Bae, will perform the first of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Elf Bagatellen Op. 119 or the Eleven Bagatelles. A bagatelle is a short, light piece of music, written typically for piano and the first one, a minuet played in a moderately quick tempo, is G minor Allegretto.

The choir and their artistic director, Paul Colthorpe, with accompanist Elvera Penner, will present Johann Sebastian Bach’s Cantata No.147: Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben (Heart and Mouth and Deed and Life). It is a church cantata, a medium-length narrative piece for voices sung in German with instrumental accompaniment. The opening by the choir is followed by arias and recitatives sung by the four soloists: soprano Carol Anne Parkinson, alto Lisa Stephens-Deith, tenor Brian Lawrence and baritone Christopher Bellamy. The music of the sixth chorale is the familiar Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.

The featured work is Johannes Brahms’ A German Requiem, to Words of the Holy Scripture. It is a sacred piece sung in German for chorus, orchestra, soprano and baritone soloists, and Brahms’ consummate skills in counterpoint and rhythm are well-demonstrated. The solo parts of the requiem are performed by Parkinson and Bellamy. Their rich voices will complement the work of the choir, as will the accompanying orchestra.

Join the NICS for a memorable afternoon or evening of wonderful music in celebration of the three Bs. The concerts are Friday, April 12 at 7.30 p.m. and Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at St. George’s United Church, 505 6th St. in Courtenay.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Blue Heron Books in Comox and Laughing Oyster Books in Courtenay. Tickets can also be obtained at the door. Tickets for ages 12 and under can be purchased at the door for $5. For more information: northislandchoral.ca