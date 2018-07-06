North Island acts vying for Cumberland Wild spot

There's one more spot to be filled on the Cumberland Wild roster.

DJ DylPrickle (left) is one of the contestants in the Cumberland Wild do250.com contest. Photo submitted

A voting contest being run by performance music website do250.com has narrowed down the field to 15 bands and solo live music acts, who want to be that final name on the lineup for the Aug 18-19 ‘small town, big sound’ music festival.

And of those 15, two are from the Comox Valley and two from Cortes Island.

“This is getting pretty exciting,” says Wild co-producer Ben Howells. “Each of the acts is encouraging their fans to vote for them. Voting closes July 10.”

Artists were invited to submit applications, with samples of their music. Festival curators and a panel of local music industry professionals last week selected 15 artists to move to the second round.

After the public voting, the five artists with the most votes will then be presented to do250.com’s industry jury to decide the winner. The contest was open to live bands, solo performers and DJs.

Courtenay duo Butter Finger Bombsquad is hoping for a good response from their fan base. Comprised of Chadwick, aka Beyond, and Eric the Rad, two emcees who had been rapping for over a decade with other groups before joining up to become the Squad.

Those years of experience have evolved to a high-energy stage show, firing up crowds. With a mix of humour and intelligence, their tracks entertain, educate and inspire audiences. BBBS has opened for 2 Live Crew, Chali 2na, Pigeon Hole, Dragon Fli Empire, Sirreal, and many more in recent months.

MU, made up of Francesca Belcourt) from Cortes Island and Brittney Rand, embraces “the cutting wavelengths of electronica, enveloped in the comfort and softness of organic sounds.” They tactfully marry evocative storytelling, electronic instrumentation, and experimental production with “a dreamy and ethereal pop overtone.” Their sound draws on “the emotions and experiences of 20-somethings in a jaded, yet still hopeful world.”

DylPrickle is a Cumberland local and is similarly straightforward. “Why would I want to play Cumberland Wild? Because nothing gets me more hyped then playing music for people and to do it in my hometown … mind-blowing!”

Tan and Hide is fronted by Jake Ian Winter, born and raised on Cortes Island. Beginning with piano as a young child, he found an old-school dirty blues style early on. He found a passion for storytelling and expressed himself through his songs, which have the power to captivate audiences. He sings with soul, producing a dusty sound that will “put you in a good place somewhere out west.”

They are up against strong contenders from Seattle, Uganda, Edmonton, Vancouver and other parts beyond. All 15 profiles can be seen at do250.com, complete with videos. Voting can be done by anyone.

The winner will join the mostly Canadian lineup, including Elliott Brood, Jesse Roper, Defunk, The Freestylers, Five Alarm Funk, Bend Sinister, Moontricks, Cheshire Music, The Pack AD, Kitty and the Rooster, Astrocolor, The Imprints, Stephen Lewis and The BIG Band of FUN, Mt. Eliah, Cozy, DJ Murge, The Cumberland Brothers and more.

Along with the music, scrumptious food-truck cuisine will be on-site, plus unique and hand-made jewellery, bags, clothing, memorabilia, etc., plus local brews.

Tickets and more details are at CumberlandWild.com.