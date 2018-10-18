North Delta happenings: week of Oct. 18

THIS WEEK
• Family Fright Fest:Oct. 18, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; With Halloween just around the corner, there are a lot of spooky (but mostly fun!) events popping up in Delta. On Oct. 18, Delta’s Fright Fest returns to North Delta to get you in the Halloween spirit with some thrill and chills. Join us for haunted Halloween fun at this free annual family favourite. Wear your costume for a night filled with a scavenger hunt, crafts, games, the Delta Fire House, inflatables, food trucks and treats, including a marshmallow roast.
• Quit Now! Smoking Cessation Workshop: Oct. 18, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Nicotine from smoking is more addictive than heroin or cocaine. If you want to quit smoking, the hardest thing to do is to try and quit by yourself. If you are thinking of quitting, plan to attend this free workshop led by a trained health educator who will help you assess your readiness, make a plan and quit. Learn about the impact of smoking on your health, cessation strategies, nicotine replacement therapy and other resources for quitting. Quitting smoking can be very challenging, but it can be done. Join us to find out more. Held in partnership with Fraser Health and Quit Now.
• Information Session on Proportional Representation: Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 Scott Rd.; Starting Oct. 22, British Columbians will be able to make their voice heard on the topic of electoral reform. Three different versions of proportional representation will be options on the mail-in ballot. If you are unsure about what proportional representation is, what the options will be or what your opinion on electoral reform is, then please consider attending this event. Presenter Ryan Campbell (Fair Vote Vancouver) will explain what proportional representation is, what the options on the ballot are, and the details of the referendum. All are welcome to this public event offered as a community service.
• General Voting Day — Local Government Elections: Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; various locations; Cast your vote early for Delta’s next mayor, council and school board. For more information and where to vote, visit delta.ca/your-government/elections.
• 40th Class Reunion — North Delta Senior Secondary Class of 1978: Oct. 20, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunbury Hall, 10409 Dunlop Rd.; Tickets $45 per person, open to 1978 grads plus guest/spouse only. Music, appetizers and bar. For tickets please e-transfer funds to ndss40year@gmail.com. If you have questions or want to connect with grads visit our “NDSS Class of 1978 Reunion” Facebook page.
COMING UP
• Halloween Skate & Costume Party: Oct. 25, 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Wear your costume and glide across the ice like a ghost as you get in the spirit of Halloween at this family-friendly themed skate. Drop-in rates apply.
• Frankenfilm: Oct. 25, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us for Frankenfilm, a free screening of Frankenstein’s Daughter to celebrate Frankenweek at each of the Delta libraries. This campy 1958 low-budget horror movie is one of many adaptations of Mary Shelley’s classic novel available on IndieFlix. With an audience score of 2.5/5 on Rotten Tomatoes and 3.8/10 on IMDb, this film is entertaining for all the wrong reasons. Unrated, suitable for teen and adult audiences. Also showing on Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Tsawwassen Library and Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Ladner Pioneer Library.
• Theatre of the Dead — The Haunting at the Hundred-Year-Old Hall: Oct. 26, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Oct. 27, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Oddfellows Hall, 5425 Ladner Trunk Rd.; This seance won’t contact dead family members, but it will investigate the mass disappearance of a cult. The spirit theatre event is hosted by local bizarre magic performers and award winning entertainers Jordan Vo, Madame Zula (Care Elise), and Rob Teszka. Spectators can choose tickets at the seance table ($35) for a more intimate experience, or in the gallery ($15) a safer distance from the action. Seating is extremely limited and only available in advance. Potential audience members are warned that the show is intended to be frightening and is not suitable for children. Tickets are available at hauntedtheatre.brownpapertickets.com.
• Recreation for 50-plus — Spooktacular Halloween Party: Oct. 27, 2 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Featuring entertainment by Michelle Carlisle, and prizes for funniest, weirdest and best homemade costumes. Dance and take part in Halloween games. Tickets are $18.50. For information call 604-594-2717.
• Canine Games & Enrichment Ideas: Oct 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. To register, call 604-940-7111.
• North Delta Pumpkin Party: Oct. 27, time TBA; Sunshine Hills Park (11195 Bond Blvd.); The Advantage Home Team invites you to come out and celebrate Halloween at the second annual North Delta Pumpkin Party. This free fun-filled event brings together the community for a spooktacular day of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Come in your favourite costume, pick up a pumpkin, get your face painted, visit the photo booth and more. Halloween Pumpkins are available by donation with all proceeds going to Deltassist Family and Community Services Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to the well-being of the people of Delta.
• Dementia Friends Workshop: Nov. 1, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; As the population of our province ages, we will all be affected by dementia — as friends and family members, neighbours and people in the labour force. The Dementia Friends Workshop is an opportunity to enhance your knowledge of how to best support people living with dementia in your community. We can all play a role in making our community a great place to live for people with dementia! Presented by the Alzheimer Society of B.C. RSVP by calling 604-449-5000 or emailing info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. If you are a caregiver or person living with dementia looking for information or assistance, please call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.
• High Paws — Clicker Training Your Cat: Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register, call 604-940-7111.
• Recreation for 50-plus — Wildlife Photography and Costa Rica: Nov. 8, 7 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join professional photographer Frank Pali in exploring the wildlife of Costa Rica through pictures. Frank’s images have graced numerous magazine, brochures and books. For examples of Frank’s work, visit frankpaliphotography.com. Admission is $4. For more information call 604-594-2717.
• Fluterrific — An Afternoon of Flute Music: Nov. 18, 2 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Fluterrific is a local ensemble of flute players performing a variety of music, including baroque, Latin, classical, Celtic and Broadway. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 604-952-3000 or at the door (if still available). Children 10 years and under get in free. Refreshments will be available for purchase during intermission.
MONTHLY
• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.
• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.
• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.
• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.
• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.
• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.
