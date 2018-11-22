North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 22

THIS WEEK
• Snow Angels Information Meeting: Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre (Isobel Room); Learn more about how you can volunteer as a Snow Angel for neighbours-in-need this winter. The Snow Angels program matches people who need their walkway and/or sidewalk shoveled with people who enjoy helping others. It is a non-emergency service available to Delta residents 65 years of age and older who have physical limitations and do not have others in their household or nearby who are able to assist. Older residents 70+ who have physical limitations will receive first priority.
• Get Ready Delta — Free Personal Preparedness Workshops: Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre; Are You Prepared? This personal preparedness workshop will teach you the risk, how to make an emergency plan, and what to do in an emergency or disaster. Please register in advance (using registration code 418676) online at deltareg.ca or by calling 604-952-3000. Know the risks, make a plan, get a kit.
• Teen Emergency Preparedness Program: Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Delta Community College, Room 7, 11590 83rd Ave.; Are you a Delta resident in Grade 10-12? Get trained for emergencies and earn volunteer hours. Learn to be prepared and protect yourself, your family and your friends in case of a disaster. Students will receive Canadian Red Cross Level A CPR/AED certification, learn how to put together an emergency kit and earn up to 14 volunteer hours. Registration is required by Nov. 13. For more info and to register, please contact Sylvia Hampton at sylvia.hampton@fvrl.bc.ca or call 604-594-8155. This program is offered by George Mackie Library in partnership with the City of Delta, Delta Fire and Emergency Services, Delta School District, Delta Police Department, BC Emergency Health Services and the Delta Firefighter’s Charitable Organization.
• Deck the Halls Artisan Market: Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Watershed artworks’ Deck the Halls artisan market features creations by a host of artists and artisans from our community. Beautiful and unique gifts for everyone on your list. Admission by cash or food donation to the Deltassist Christmas Hamper program.
• Author Event with Mike McCardell: Nov. 24, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Black Bond Books, 5251 Lander Trunk Rd.; Meet Mike McCardell, bestselling author and CTV personality, at a book signing for his new book Shoelaces Are Hard: And Other Thoughtful Scribbles (Harbour, $29.95). In Shoelaces Are Hard, McCardell takes on such diverse subjects as four-year-old tobogganists, incarcerated snowmen, 105-year-old tai chi masters, and the meaning of life. Although his stories tackle hardships of all kinds, McCardell reminds us that, as with learning to tie our shoelaces, much can be accomplished with a little help and a lot of perseverance.
• Recreation for 50-plus — Fall Country Western Dinner & Entertainment: Nov. 24, 6 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Throw on your cowboy boots and denim but leave the horses at home. Entertainment will be Classic Rewind, a local duo, playing country, classic rock and more. Cash bar, 50/50 draw and door prizes. Tickets are $25. For information call 604-594-2717.
COMING UP
• Snow Angels Information Meeting: Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre (Isobel Room); Learn more about how you can volunteer as a Snow Angel for neighbours-in-need this winter. The Snow Angels program matches people who need their walkway and/or sidewalk shoveled with people who enjoy helping others. It is a non-emergency service available to Delta residents 65 years of age and older who have physical limitations and do not have others in their household or nearby who are able to assist. Older residents 70+ who have physical limitations will receive first priority.
• Puppy Socialisation Classes: Nov. 30, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Amber Cottle Canine Behavior Training Center. A valid 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. To register, call 604-940-7111.
• Open Mic Night: Nov. 30, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Singers, musicians, actors, poets and dancers are welcome to take part in this monthly variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 pm. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.
• Trinity Lutheran Church Christmas Sale: Dec. 1, 12 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Trinity Lutheran Church is having its annual Big Christmas Sale on Saturday, Dec. 1. We will have lots of wonderful baking (including Norwegian treats), gift baskets and a soup-and-sandwich lunch. For more information, please call the church office at 604-584-0111.
• Women’s Interfaith Symposium: Dec. 1, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Baitur Rahman Mosque, 9570 River Rd.; Please join us for the biggest interfaith symposium organized by our ladies. This year’s theme is “the role of women in the upbringing of our future generation.” We have speakers from Christianity (Rev. Lori Megley-Best), Judaism (Rabbi Laura Duhan Kaplan), Hinduism (Prakriti Sundari), Islam (Naheed Kokhar) and Sikhism (Suhkvinder Kaur Vinning). In addition to our faith speakers, this year we have representatives from the Delta Police Department and Surrey Women’s Centre, as well as Delta Coun. Lois Jackson and Mary-Em Waddington moderating this important event. Booths from local organizations who contribute to society through their hard work will be displayed throughout the mosque. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. Parking is free, daycare is provided and refreshments will be served. RSVP to interfaitheventsbc@gmail.com or 604-715-7002. Hosted by Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association Vancouver.
• Celebrate the Season: Dec. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; South Delta Baptist Church, 1988 56th St., Tsawwassen; Two festive concerts — four amazing choirs. Tickets available from choir members at FYFE Design Studio, online at deltachoral.ca, or at the door. Adults $20, students/seniors $15. Children 10 and under free. Venue is wheelchair accessible with ample parking.
• Holiday Hazards — Pet-proofing Your Home for the Holidays: Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Learn how to recognize hazardous areas in your home and make it safe. To register, call 604-940-7111.
editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter