North Delta happenings: week of May 17

THIS WEEK

• Police Day: May 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Ladner Leisure Centre, 4600 Clarence Taylor Cres.; You’re invited to spend the day with the Delta Police Department. Bring the family for a day of entertainment (including the Delta Police Pipe Band at 5 p.m.), demonstrations (including K9 demos at 1 and 3 p.m.), raffle prizes, displays and more. Come hang out and learn more about the world of policing.

• Delta Diggers Annual Plant Sale: May 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Come see what our local gardeners have on offer and pick up a new plant or two for your own backyard oasis.

• The Royal Wedding Celebration: May 19, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; You are invited to come celebrate the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Tickets are $10 for members, $12 for guests, and on sale until Monday May 14 at the rec centre.

COMING UP

• Open Mic Night: May 25, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, actors, poets and dancers are welcome to take part in this monthly variety show, the last one before the summer break. Entertain and be entertained with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 pm. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey Monthly Meeting: May 26, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72nd Ave., Surrey; Guest speaker Wellam Yu Ko (RN, MN of UBC School of Nursing) will speak on men with prostate cancer’s work-related issues, during and after treatment. Men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer, spouses and guests are welcomed. For more info visit procansupport.com or call 604-594-5257.

• Keeping Kitty Busy: May 27, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Come out and learn tips to enrich your cat’s life. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Managing the Chafer Beetle: May 30, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Chafer beetles are an emerging pest in Delta and can cause significant damage to your lawn. Learn about proper lawn maintenance to help prevent an infestation, and how to identify and treat a chafer beetle infestation naturally using nematodes. Workshop will include a prize draw.

• Summer Jobs 101: May 31, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Finding a job is tough, but that’s just the beginning. Are you between 15 and 25 years old? Join us for an information session hosted by career counsellors from WorkBC Delta and Boys & Girls Clubs of South Coast BC. Learn where to start, how to apply, resumé tips and the top three interview skills.

• Vancouver Landfill Open House: June 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Vancouver Landfill, 5400 72nd St., Delta; Spend a fun-filled day at the Vancouver Landfill! Ever wondered what happens to your garbage and green waste after it’s picked up? Now is your chance to find out at the Vancouver Landfill Open House. During this free, family-friendly event, you can meet the trained hawks and members of the bird control team, take a guided bus tour of the landfill, and learn about the landfill’s environmental protection systems. Kids will love creating crafts from junk, sitting on actual landfill equipment, face painting, free food and refreshments, and much more. For more info, visit vancouver.ca/landfill or call 311 (TTY: 711) or 604-873-7000.

• Delta Community Water Safety Event: June 2, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Scottsdale Centre; Join us and discover how you can be water safe in your community. Check out our interactive booths and learn water safety skills you can practice with family and friends. Games and activities for all ages.

• Whole Lotta Art: June 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Watershed Artworks Gallery presents its Whole Lotta Art Artisan Market. Artist and artisan members of Watershed Artworks, as well as other artists from the community, will be showing and selling their work.

• Get Fido Fit: June 3, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Come out and learn weight loss tips for your canine companion. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Seniors Week: June 4-9; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Come celebrate Seniors Week at Kennedy with some great activities and special events such as Zumba, a blood pressure clinic, a hearing clinic, Coffee with a Cop, Movie Matinee, and free lawn bowling lessons. Call 604-594-2717 for more details.

• Neighbourhood Clean-up: June 5, 10 a.m.; Cravings Coffee, 11146 84th Ave.; The Delta Residents Association will be hosting its annual neighbourhood clean-up with Cougar Creek Streamkeepers targeting the area of 112th Street and 84th Avenue. All you need is a garbage bag and, if you would like, a set of barbecue tongs or disposable gloves to help pick up trash. This event will be held rain or shine. Meet at Cravings Coffee and the association will buy tea or a regular coffee for the first five volunteers who come. Visit and socialize a while first, and then we’ll go out to pick up trash. Show your civic pride and volunteer.

• Dinner & Show: June 9, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Enjoy a fabulous buffet dinner, then be treated to the live music of Braidwood, with a song list of hits stretching back to the 1950s and ’60s. Tickets on sale now at the Kennedy front desk, $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Doors open at 5 p.m.

• Delta Fire Open House: June 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Fire Hall No. 3, 11375 84th Ave.; Delta residents are invited to the 2018 Delta Fire & Emergency Open House. Meet your local firefighers, tour the trucks and watch our firefighting demonstrations, including high angle, auto extraction and hazmat. The open houses is free for everyone. Schedule: 10 a.m. – open; 11 a.m. – high angle demo; 12 p.m. – lunch; 1 p.m. – auto extrication demo; 2 p.m. – hazmat demo.

• Soap Box Derby: June 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tsawwassen; Ready, set, race! Come on down to the 3rd annual Soap Box Derby, hosted by the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen in partnership with the City of Delta, and watch as youth 9-12 years old race carts sponsored by local businesses down 6th Avenue to the finish line at 52nd Street. And be sure to check out all carts at the Show & Shine the evening before the event — Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m. in the Save-On-Foods parking lot.

• North Delta Family Day: June 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Community Park; Join us for North Delta Family Day, presented by the North Delta Lions Club. Parade runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Route starts at Burnsview Secondary, travels north on 112th Street, east on 84th Avenue and ends at North Delta Community Park. Festival starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Festivities include children’s games, a dunk tank, bouncy castles, a hypnotist show, live music and entertainment, face painting and more. And don’t miss out on the legendary Lions BBQ! If you would like to be part of the parade, contact parade@northdeltalions.org. To be a part of the festival, emaildisplays@northdeltalions.org.

• Introduction to Nosework: June 25, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by K9 Detection Sports and nosework.ca. A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. This class is free but space is limited, so register early by calling 604-940-7111.

• Introduction to Trick Training: July 11, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Even old dogs can learn new tricks. A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. Call 604-940-7111 to sign up.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Growing a Resilient Garden in a Changing Climate: July 14, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Our regional climate is changing as the global climate changes. Learn how to help your plants survive weird weather, how to design a resilient garden, and other management tips to help you become an adaptable gardener.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Feeding Your Organic Garden: July 14, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Feeding the soil feeds your crops, but what does your garden actually need? Learn about plant nutritional needs, easy composting, organic amendments, soil pH and more. Leave knowing how to prepare the soil for a successful organic garden.

• Teaching your dog to come: July 14, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Bring your dog to these recall classes, presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. Call 604-940-7111 to register.

• North Delta Senior Secondary Class of 1988 30-year Reunion: Sept. 22, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Coast Hotel and Convention Centre, 20393 Fraser Hwy., Langley; Come join us for a fun-filled evening of mingling, eating, dancing, brief remarks and lots of reminiscing. Event is 19+, tickets cost $60. Head to facebook.com/NDGradsof88 for more info. Hope to see you all there!

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through May 17, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time (formerly BabyDaze): Thursdays through May 17, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• Lego Club: Thursdays through May 24, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination! Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Fridays through June 8, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; North Delta Family Place (New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.); Discover fun with rhymes, songs, and stories. This is an interactive program for babies 15 months and younger, and their caregivers. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays through May 25, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

MONTHLY

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month*, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank. *This month’s event will be held on May 27, not May 20.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• ElderCollege Delta: ECD is a community-based, volunteer group dedicated to a mission of enhancing knowledge and lifestyles for adults “north of 50.” ECD offers courses in computers and technology, health and wellness, lifestyle, arts, music and social studies, including two field trips and three special presentations. Membership costs $10 for the year. Register online at kinvillage.org/community-centre/eldercollege.

