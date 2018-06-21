North Delta happenings: week of June 21

The Lions Club BBQ is one of the best known — and most loved — parts of the North Delta Family Day celebration. (Grace Kennedy photo)

THIS WEEK

• Meet a Fraser River Marine Pilot: June 21, 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Did you know there is a local marine pilot in command of every ship that transits the Fraser River? Join us for a free presentation and meet Captain Mike Armstrong, one of only eight marine pilots qualified to pilot ships along the Fraser River.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group: June 23, 10 a.m.; Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72nd Ave.; Featuring a video presentation “Stories of Hope, Courage & Survival In Fight Against Cancer” and guest speaker Dr. S Haider of Priority MRI, who will explain the use of MRI imagery for prostate cancer. Men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer, their partners, family and guests are welcome. For information, go to procansupport.com or call 604-594-5257.

• Ian Janes in Concert: June 23, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; This Saturday, Ian Janes from Dartmouth, N.S., is playing at North Delta’s Trinity Lutheran Church (solo, no band). Janes is a brilliantly clever guitarist with a velvet voice and it’s a treat to have him at this venue with its gorgeous sound quality. Tickets cost $20, $15 for seniors and children (kids under 10 are free), and can be purchased via e-transfer or PayPal at trinitylutherandelta.ca. Have a listen at ianjanes.com.

• North Delta Family Day: June 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Community Park; Join us for North Delta Family Day, presented by the North Delta Lions Club. Parade runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Festival starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Festivities include children’s games, a dunk tank, bouncy castles, a hypnotist show, live music and entertainment, face painting and more. And don’t miss out on the legendary Lions BBQ!

• Introduction to Nosework: June 25, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by K9 Detection Sports and nosework.ca. A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. This class is free but space is limited, so register early by calling 604-940-7111.

COMING UP

• Tour de Delta 2018: July 6-8; various locations; Tour de Delta kicks off an exciting BC Superweek. The tour will again feature the Friday evening North Delta Criterium event in the Social Heart of North Delta. Taking place on a 1.2 km route, this race will bring you the same hair-raising excitement as the popular Ladner Criterium on Saturday night. The exciting weekend of racing will end with the White Spot Delta Road Race, an internationally sanctioned UCI 1.2 event through the streets of Tsawwassen.

• North Delta Community Festival: July 6, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Richardson Elementary School, 11339 83rd Ave.; A celebration of North Delta sport, recreation and culture will feature an opportunity to try a variety of sports and experience Delta. This is all wrapped in an international cycling event with on site entertainment for the whole family. Festival activities include big screen live race action, Triple O’s On The Go mobile food truck, food vendors, a kids zone, interactive sport activity booths, mascots and entertainers.

MONTHLY

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).