North Delta happenings: week of April 25

• Delta Trades & Technical Career Fair: April 25, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; This annual free event provides an opportunity for students, parents and the general public to explore trades and technical careers through hands-on interactive exhibits, demonstrations and talking directly with experts in the field. Main event: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; post-secondary recruitment: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more at delta.ca/careerfair.

• Free Technology and Aging Workshop: April 25, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., 11760 88th Ave.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Learn how technology can help manage the demands of daily living, connecting with family and friends, and accessing assistance when needed. This session is presented by Council of Senior Citizens’ Organizations of British Columbia (COSCO). Please call Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre at 604-594-2717 to pre-register for this free seminar.

• Open Mic Night: April 26, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Singers, musicians, actors, poets and dancers are welcome to take part in this monthly variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 p.m. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Free Pesticide Drop-Off Day: April 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Engineering Operations Worksyard parking lot, 5404 64th St.; To help you dispose of unused and leftover household pesticides, Delta hosts a free residential pesticide drop-off day. Keep in mind that pesticides are accepted for free at the Scott Road Bottle Depot all year round. Visit delta.ca for a list of accepted products.

• Playtime Open House: April 27, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Come and meet our teachers and learn about the preschool-aged programs offered through Delta Parks, Recreation & Culture. We offer a year-long, play-based Playtime program as well as many other engaging programs designed to develop preschoolers both socially and emotionally in a secure learning environment. See what the classrooms look like and learn about what goes on in a Playtime school year. Also available at the Pinewood Leisure Centre (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and Ladner Community Centre (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.).

• Dance Party at the Kennedy: April 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join us for our first-ever dance party! Bring your dancing shoes and show off your moves to a variety of music, or just come, sit back, listen to some great tunes and enjoy socializing with others. You’ll hear everything from the chicken dance to the rumba. The dance party is hosted by Olga, Kennedy Seniors Recreation Center’s line dance instructor, and she will lead you through some dance steps. For anyone who thinks they can’t dance or have two left feet, Olga can help. There will be tea, coffee, cookies, a 50/50 draw and prizes for spot dances. Tickets are $5. Please call Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre at 604-594-2717 to pre-register.

• Earth Day Pilgrimage: April 28, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; 10389 Nordel Crt.; Come join the Burns Bog Conservation Society for a rhythmic walk through the Delta Nature Reserve. Keynote speaker will be activist and co-founder of Break the Divide, Abhayjeet Singh Sachal, with musical guests Aline LaFlamme & the Daughters of the Drum, and Susan Summers & the Sacred Web Singers. This is a free family event.

• Chalmers Elementary presents Seussical Jr.: May 1-2, 6:30 p.m.; Chalmers Elementary School, 11315 75th Ave.; Seussical takes you on a musical adventure into the Jungle of Nool where the Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains Whos. Tickets will be sold at the door and cost $5. There will also be a matinee showing at 1 p.m. on May 2. Matinee tickets cost $2.

• Quilts By The Bay Quilt Show: May 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre, 1720 56th St., Tsawwassen; The Boundary Bay Quilters Guild presents its sixth Quilts By The Bay show. In addition to hundreds of quilts on display, there will be a merchant’s mall, guild boutique, featured quilter, raffle quilts and raffle baskets, live entertainment and much more. Admission is $6. For more information, go to boundarybayquiltersguild.ca.

• Youth Night: May 4, 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; A night for the youth! Sungod’s gym, weight room and pool will be open to youth between 13 and 18 years old. Extra activities, prizes and pizza will be provided.

• Free Supportive Cancer Care Workshop: May 7, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Senior Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; The workshop is open to adults with a current or past cancer diagnosis. Family members and support people are also welcome. InspireHealth is a supportive cancer care organization approved by the BC Ministry of Health. Educational and interactive sessions are led by an InspireHealth physician and nutritionist. Topics including nutrition, exercise, stress management and emotional support are explored. Participants must supply their own lunch, but tea and light refreshments are provided. To register, please call InspireHealth at 604-734-7125.

• Delta/Surrey Regional Heritage Fair: May 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr.; Students showcase their history projects at Harris Barn. Join the fun by participating in family activities. Food trucks will be available. Awards ceremony takes place from 1 to 2 p.m.

• Delta Choral Society concert: May 11, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; South Delta Baptist Church, 1988 56th St., Tsawwassen; The Delta Choral Society proudly presents “Just Imagine,” four incredible choirs to stir the emotions and elevate your soul. The venue is wheelchair accessible and has ample parking. Tickets will be available at the door, online at deltachoral.ca or from choir members. Adults cost $20, students/seniors $15. Children 10 and under free.

• Delta Police Day: May 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Bring the family for a day of police fun with prizes, demonstrations, displays and more. For a list of displays and demonstration times, head to facebook.com/deltapolicedept.

• Ladner Pioneer May Days: May 24-26; Memorial Park, 5010 47th Ave.; This annual tradition returns once again to Memorial Park in Ladner. Enjoy children’s activities, community displays, amusement rides, food trucks, a market, parade, entertainment for all ages, and much more. The Ladner Pioneers May Days Parade is on Sunday, May 26 at 12 p.m. Learn more at ladnermaydays.com.

• Delta Diggers Annual Plant Sale: May 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Come to the back parking lot at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre to see what our local gardeners have on offer and pick up a new plant or two for your own backyard oasis.

• Open Mic Night: May 31, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Singers, musicians, actors, poets and dancers are welcome to take part in this monthly variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 p.m. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Delta Community Water Safety Event: June 1, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Scottsdale Centre, 7031 Scott Road; We’re bringing water safety directly to you. Engage with interactive booths that focus on water safety skills. There will be plenty of games and activities for all ages.

• Watershed Whole Lotta Art: June 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Social Heart Plaza, corner of 84th Avenue and 114th Street; This annual spring market held by North Delta’s Watershed Artworks Society is an opportunity for established and budding artists to bring their work out to the community stage.

• City of Delta Works Yard Public Open House: June 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Delta Works Yard, 5404 64th Street; Join the City of Delta engineering staff at the city works yard public open house. Learn about all of the services the engineering department provides through interactive displays, live demonstrations and information booths. Bring the whole family for a fun day.

• Mah-jong Meet-Up: Mondays through April 29, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you looking for a fun weekly activity to play with others? Mah-jong has been a popular pastime for centuries, first played in China during the Qing dynasty. Similar to rummy, this game uses tiles and involves skill, strategy and a bit of chance. If you have your own game set, please feel free to bring it with you.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Eileen Labron at 604-596-0233.

• Storytime: Tuesdays through May 28 and Fridays through June 1, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Saturdays through March 30, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Suicide Grief Support Group: Tuesdays to May 14, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you had a recent loss due to suicide and want the support of others in similar circumstances? Then join our adult Suicide Grief Support Group where you can share your feelings and thoughts in a safe and supportive environment, learn about coping strategies and resources, and develop community with others. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. The group is complementary and co-sponsored by the Delta Hospice Society and the Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays through May 28, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Practice English and Learn Skills for the Canadian Workplace: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Meet at the library to practice English, learn workplace vocabulary, become familiar with the Canadian labour market and develop networking skills. Each session includes tips and assistance with resumé writing, job search skills, websites and Canadian workplace expectations. Taught by a TESOL-certified and experienced teacher, this program is being offered in partnership with Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society. Bonus: PICS refers students, if interested, to further education at local colleges or universities. To register, call 604-596-7722 or drop in at the library.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through May 30, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Restorative Yoga: Thursdays through May 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Restorative yoga for people living with cancer can help deepen relaxation, increase flexibility and heighten breath and body awareness. Join our yoga group where body, breath and mind come together in fully supported reclining yoga positions. Yoga experience is not necessary. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Parent Time: Thursdays through May 30, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, and share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• Knit & Stitch: Thursdays through April 26, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn, crocheting or any other projects and head to the library. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

• Anger Management Group: Thursdays through May 23, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Deltassist, 9097 Scott Rd.; This weekly workshop is for women who have experienced any form of relationship violence. For information or to register, call 604-594-3455 or check out deltassist.com/news/ongoing-events.

• Healthy Relationships and Stress Management Group: Thursdays through May 16, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Deltassist, 9097 Scott Rd.; This is a weekly prevention/early intervention group for men and women over 19 years old that is provided to perpetrators of violence prior to charge, conviction, or sentencing state of the criminal justice process. For information or to register, call 604-594-3455 or check out deltassist.com/news/ongoing-events.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Cooking for One: Wednesdays, May 29 to June 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Are you recently bereaved with limited shopping and cooking skills? Are you lacking confidence in the kitchen? Would you like to meet other adults in similar circumstances? Then join this home-cook-led demo/hands-on group to learn cooking basics in a safe and fun environment. Not appropriate for those with significant food allergies. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre for Supportive Care at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Adult Grief Support Group: Wednesdays, June 3 to July 10, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining a safe and supportive group for bereaved adults where you will have opportunities to share with and listen to others in similar situations and to learn to navigate your grief process. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre for Supportive Care at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

